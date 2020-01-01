Thread: OT: RIP David Stern

After suffering a cerebral hemorrhage on 12/12. former commissioner of the NBA David Stern passed this afternoon at the age of 77.
His 30 year tenure oversaw explosive growth in the NBA and its properties. As with any long-tenured sports commissioner, his era was not without controversies.
ESPN Coverages:
https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...-stern-dies-77
https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...e-force-nature
LA Times Obit:
https://www.latimes.com/obituaries/s...missioner-dead
( Will move this thread to the General Basketball forum tomorrow morning )