Thread: Stop. Right now. Savor it!

  Today, 10:42 AM #1
    tyra
    tyra is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,134

    Stop. Right now. Savor it!

    My New Years Resolution is to give thanks for marrying up to a GU grad and adopting the team decades ago. This is a privilege people! It is the winningness program in the country of the past decade coached by the winningness active coach in the NCAA. It is an extraordinarily clean program comprised of young men who come here committed to personal development and to playing selfless team ball. They are interesting  from all over the world. Coach Few (30 years into coaching) keeps getting better! For example, several years ago, he placed a greater emphasis on defense than before and it has paid off. This team is so fun to watch and I pledge to never take their success for granted. I pledge to be grateful for the unique joy that loving and following this program brings to my life. We are truly lucky my friends. Stop. Right now. Savor it!
  Today, 11:02 AM #2
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,188

    Default

    me too
  Today, 11:03 AM #3
    Zaga's Avatar
    Zaga
    Zaga is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    CDA - The distillery of pure Zaga!
    Posts
    574

    Default

    Great post!

    Go Zags
