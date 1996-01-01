Thread: Stop. Right now. Savor it!

-
Stop. Right now. Savor it!
My New Years Resolution is to give thanks for marrying up to a GU grad and adopting the team decades ago. This is a privilege people! It is the winningness program in the country of the past decade coached by the winningness active coach in the NCAA. It is an extraordinarily clean program comprised of young men who come here committed to personal development and to playing selfless team ball. They are interesting from all over the world. Coach Few (30 years into coaching) keeps getting better! For example, several years ago, he placed a greater emphasis on defense than before and it has paid off. This team is so fun to watch and I pledge to never take their success for granted. I pledge to be grateful for the unique joy that loving and following this program brings to my life. We are truly lucky my friends. Stop. Right now. Savor it!
-
-
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules