Thread: WCC Conference in the New Decade

Agree with a lot on the answers above.
In terms of keeping coaches to keep the conference in good shape, that's going to be where the commitment to basketball and money kicks-in.
Would a person really leave USF if they could match WSU for salary? Yes, better league, but ...not a lot better.
If Pepp got really good and Romar was offered a job at Georgia (or that "type") would he really leave Malibu if the money was basically the same?
Everyone wants more money invested in the BB programs, it seems that coaches themselves is perhaps the biggest priority when a good one comes up.
