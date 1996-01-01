Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: WCC Conference in the New Decade

  Today, 09:36 AM
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    1,802

    WCC Conference in the New Decade

    Looking forward, what are your thoughts on the following:

    1.) Does BYU exit during this decade?

    2.) Aside from GU, SMC and BYU, does another WCC foe (or brethren) emerge as a semi consistent challenger?

    3.) Does GU flirt with moving or do we stay chill?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:22 AM
    StatZag19
    StatZag19
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    32

    Default

    1. Always a possibility, but don't think they'll find a better situation than a growing WCC.

    2. Pepperdine is probably best candidate here since Romar can recruit higher quality players than most other teams save GU or St. Mary's. USF a toss up, depends on if their new staff can keep the momentum going that Kyle Smith had before he bolted for Wazzu. Other schools like Pacific & Santa Clara have a ways to go.

    3. I'm sure we'll consider other situations if/when they come up. We have it pretty good right now and if the WCC continues to improve overall, no reason to leave. It'd have to be a King's Ransom type situation for us to leave.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:09 AM
    Larryzag
    Larryzag
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Chattaroy, WA
    Posts
    222

    Default

    1. Depends on their football situation. I can see them wanting to end the independent status. The WCC so far hasn't been a success for their basketball team.

    2. I agree with Pepperdine as long as Romar stays.

    3. The quality of the coaches in the WCC are pretty good right now. If most of them stay long term then the WCC will improve enough so GU won't benefit from leaving. I was wondering about the AAC with Memphis, Houston and Wichita State but I just don't see it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:14 AM
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,188

    Default

    when Few decided to stay in WCC, was one of his negotiating points that other WCC schools spend more of their revenue earned from St. Mary's and GU in the Dance on their basketball programs, more than swimming, la cross, etc?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:21 AM
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    17,909

    Default

    Agree with a lot on the answers above.

    In terms of keeping coaches to keep the conference in good shape, that's going to be where the commitment to basketball and money kicks-in.

    Would a person really leave USF if they could match WSU for salary? Yes, better league, but ...not a lot better.

    If Pepp got really good and Romar was offered a job at Georgia (or that "type") would he really leave Malibu if the money was basically the same?

    Everyone wants more money invested in the BB programs, it seems that coaches themselves is perhaps the biggest priority when a good one comes up.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:21 AM
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,448

    Default

    This is a numbers game.

    First, consider the rate of population growth.
    Second, consider the rate at which the number of division one basketball programs are growing.

    Conclusion, there will be plenty of very good basketball players to go around and over time, staying local will carry more weight. At some point, the era of super dominance by a short list of about a dozen programs is going to end. Roster churn, senior laden squads, etc., will have increasingly more impact than program reputation. All because the pool of very good basketball players is rapidly growing.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

