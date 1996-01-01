Thread: 2020 Notables - Passages

Former NBA commissioner David Stern died Wednesday afternoon, the league announced. He was 77 and had been in serious condition following surgery for a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12.Stern’s wife, Dianne, and their family were with him at his bedside, the league said in a statement.“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action,” current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends.“We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals — preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.”