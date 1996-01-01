Thread: Dickie

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Dickie

    jazzdelmar
    Dickie V’s all blue blood, mostly, best of list. Must have taken his flunky 5 minutes to put together. No mention of Zags, arguably a top 5 program in the decade.

    https://www.espn.com/espn/dickvitale...ll-decade-team
    Bogozags
    Jazz I doubt he actually did the research on these topics...he likes Coach Few and feel comfortable that "IF" he had done the research, he would have included the winiest MBB Coach of this past decade on that list...

    I think he is just too old and doesn't have the time to research himself but probably has a few people on his staff that does all the leg work...

    Not sure why the GU vs Duke game in Maui didn't make the list, especially since we beat his player of the decade
    gueastcoast
    Definitely some recency bias in addition to the standard blue blood bias. Would like to think Few would have gotten a look for our decade of success...oh well
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    GoZags
    Zags have come into National greatness the last half decade. 2010 - 2014 were all Round of 32 exits. Not hideous* compared to most programs but certainly not the 5 straight Sweet 16’s (including 3 Elite 8’s ... a Final Four and an NT game in the last half decade).

    At least that is my opinion.

    *Not hideous ..... but did earn the “Jazz” created Moniker of “Few32”. So glad that is a thing of the past.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
