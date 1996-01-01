Thread: Dickie

Dickie V’s all blue blood, mostly, best of list. Must have taken his flunky 5 minutes to put together. No mention of Zags, arguably a top 5 program in the decade.
https://www.espn.com/espn/dickvitale...ll-decade-team
Dickie V’s all blue blood, mostly, best of list. Must have taken his flunky 5 minutes to put together. No mention of Zags, arguably a top 5 program in the decade.
https://www.espn.com/espn/dickvitale...ll-decade-team
I think he is just too old and doesn't have the time to research himself but probably has a few people on his staff that does all the leg work...
Not sure why the GU vs Duke game in Maui didn't make the list, especially since we beat his player of the decade
Zags have come into National greatness the last half decade. 2010 - 2014 were all Round of 32 exits. Not hideous* compared to most programs but certainly not the 5 straight Sweet 16’s (including 3 Elite 8’s ... a Final Four and an NT game in the last half decade).
At least that is my opinion.
*Not hideous ..... but did earn the “Jazz” created Moniker of “Few32”. So glad that is a thing of the past.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ