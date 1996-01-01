Thread: How about that!

The boys in Vegas have the Zags at 7-1 to win the whole thing......Kansas and Duke at 8-1 Oregon at 10-1......how about that!! seems a little early but those boys know their stuff
The boys in Vegas have the Zags at 7-1 to win the whole thing......Kansas and Duke at 8-1 Oregon at 10-1......how about that!! seems a little early but those boys know their stuff
This is way cool. If the Zags don't bring home the trophy, then I really hope Oregon wins it. PAYTON PRITCHARD !!
WE ZIG, WE ZAG, AND WE ARE NOW THE #1 TEAM IN THE NATION