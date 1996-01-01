-
Let's get this party started.
It is 2020 and the Zags are number 1! After years of success it is hard to truly appreciate this moment.
I struggled to see this team as the best in the nation, but I l didn't know why. The answer may be our lack of a super star. In my opinion coach Few is our super star and he may lead us to the greatest year yet.
Thank you Zags, thank you Gonzaga, and thank you Spokane for starting 2020 as the number 1 team in the nation!!!
