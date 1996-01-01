Thread: THANKS

Originally Posted by upan8th Originally Posted by

Cannot, must not, let the year pass without a shout out, a hale of appreciation for the moderators of this board. Wading through posters' contributions, deciding, deleting parts of overheated exchanges, abandoning threads when warranted, have been among the many thankless obligations they've assumed. "Well, who put you in charge?" is the weekly challenge they confront. Not sure who made the decision to install this group, but kudos to whoever it was. Visiting the "fanboards" of top twenty teams, I can verify the differences in postings between, say, a Kentucky board and the GU site. Oftentimes, the difference is between uncontrolled fan ranting, basically posting overwrought dreck, and rational discussion. Okay, sometimes not. But GU board moderators cannot be faulted for that. They've been extraordinary facilitators in an ever more confrontational on-line forum. Who's to say why they've chosen to do it, but I'm grateful they've taken on a very tough job. They've done it well.



Kudos, and a gold star of special merit, as well, to all those who've posted valuable, largely unavailable (to most of us dwellers) information, and links, to GU & related basketball news. Just to name a few: Zag Native, Reno Zag, LIZF, Caduceus, Radbooks, Caldwell Zag, & oh my, there are so many more. But, you know who you are and I appreciate your carrying forward the Board's original spirit: a place where GU fans can meet, share news, celebrate, commiserate (hardly every needed) and make every single bit of it an an essential part of our lives. Thank you.