Other Games - New Year's Day 2020
Fresno State @ #13 San Diego State Noon . Facebook Watch/Stadium
East Carolina @ #24 Wichita State . Noon ESPNU
South Florida @ SMU . 2:00pm ESPNU
UConn @ Cincinnati . 4:00pm CBSSN
Marquette @ Creighton . 6:00pm . CBSSN
Colorado State @ Nevada . ATT SN / ROOT
Utah State @ UNLV . 8:00pm . CBSSN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00101/group/50
