Thread: ZagPhishs New Years Eve Beverage Thread

  Today, 08:15 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default ZagPhishs New Years Eve Beverage Thread

    What will you have to celebrate the dawn of a new Zag decade?
  Today, 08:50 PM #2
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08
    Default

    Moved from wine to White Russians to a night cap of baileys/frangelico. Cheers zags!
  Today, 09:16 PM #3
    Radbooks
    Radbooks
    Default

    We're going to try a very smooth vanilla liqueur that we bought in Mexico last week!
  Today, 09:19 PM #4
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    Default

    Xinggu Brazilian Black Beer


