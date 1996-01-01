Thread: Happy New Year MBB Zags

We ring in the decade of the first Zag national championships.
And we'll all be here to discuss how the defense was lax in the NC game.
We ring in the decade of the first Zag national championships.
And we'll all be here to discuss how the defense was lax in the NC game.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
Does woohoo have any idea what time it will be midnight at his house?
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Happy New Year, my friends!
Funny we don't have a NYE Beverage Thread.
Once in a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of places if you look at it right