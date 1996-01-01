-
Current Status of Elisa Hollingsworth????
Does anyone have information on the status of Eliza Hollingsworth?
We know that Cierra Walker is sitting out for her transfer year. Kylee Griffen is out for the year with another injury. Hopefully she will be able to get a medical redshirt year and still have 4 years remaining. But what is the current status of Eliza Hollingsworth?
If I remember correctly her injury was a high ankle sprain and in one of her early coach's shows, CLF said that she absolutely was not going to redshirt Eliza. We have now started the conference schedule and while Eliza is on the bench, she is not suited up, but she also is not apparently wearing a boot, a brace or anything which would imply that she is hurt.
Is she still injured? Any chance of having her available at any time this year? Is she planning on a redshirt year?
Does anybody have any updates?
Thanks,
ZagDad
