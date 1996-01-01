-
WCC Conference Standings after Week One - The Usual Suspects
At the conclusion of week #1 in the WCC Conference, where do we stand?
Despite some hopeful play from some new teams, after week #1, the usual suspects are at the top of the standings. St. Mary's and BYU won both their games on the road and our lady zags mounted a serious comeback to defeat Portland for the 22 time. Pacific and Santa Clara split on the road, Pepperdine and San Diego split at home, Portland lost their only game on the road, and San Francisco and LMU lost both games at home.
2019-20 Women's Basketball Standings
TEAM - CONF. - OVERALL - WIN STREAK
BYU - 2-0 (1.000) - 7-5 (0.583) - Streak W2
SMU - 2-0 (1.000) - 7-6 (0.538) - Streak W3
Zags - 1-0 (1.000) - 12-1 (0.923) - Streak W10
Pacific 1-1 (0.500) - 8-5 (0.615) - Streak W1
Pep - 1-1 (0.500) - 7-5 (0.583) - Streak L1
USD - 1-1 (0.500) - 7-5 (0.583) - Streak W1
SCU - 1-1 (0.500) - 7-6 (0.538) - Streak L1
UP - 0-1 (0.000) - 7-5 (0.583) - Streak L1
USF - 0-2 (0.000) - 7-7 (0.500) - Streak L2
LMU - 0-2 (0.000) - 4-11 (0.267)- Streak L3
No more games until Thursday when their is another full slate.
ZagDad
