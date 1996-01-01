Thread: 20s Redux

-
20s Redux
So if you could bring back something from the 20s, what would it be?
Sayings? Music? Fashion? The only wrong answer here is "Prohibition."
That's a good one! You could get a lot of house for basically just the closing fees now.
Originally Posted by RenoZag
Prices.
A vintage ice cream parlor we like is rolling back their prices to 1920s ones on Thursday and Friday, so I'm pretty sure that's what I'm going to be eating for lunch!
