Thread: 20s Redux

  Today, 02:46 PM #1
    Jazzgirl_127
    Jazzgirl_127
    Jazzgirl_127 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    Posts
    1,426

    20s Redux

    So if you could bring back something from the 20s, what would it be?
    Sayings? Music? Fashion? The only wrong answer here is "Prohibition."
  Today, 02:47 PM #2
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,883

    Default

    Prices.
  Today, 02:56 PM #3
    Jazzgirl_127
    Jazzgirl_127
    Jazzgirl_127 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    Posts
    1,426

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Prices.
    That's a good one! You could get a lot of house for basically just the closing fees now.
    A vintage ice cream parlor we like is rolling back their prices to 1920s ones on Thursday and Friday, so I'm pretty sure that's what I'm going to be eating for lunch!
