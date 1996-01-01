Thread: BYU SCOUTING REPORT: BIG, TALL, STRONG, PHYSICAL

-
BYU SCOUTING REPORT: BIG, TALL, STRONG, PHYSICAL
BYU are tall, big, strong and physical lets look at their players.
#22 Hamson (6'7") averages 8.2 Rebounds. Has 44 blocks this year.
#03 Salmon (6'3") averages 6.3 Rebounds. Has attempted 97 FG.
#33 Moody (6'2") averages 5.3 Rebounds.
#14 Ugwu (6'0") averages 4.8 Rebounds.
#05 Albiero (5'8") has 41 Assists on year.
#01 Drollinger (5'8") averages 4.9 Rebounds. Averaging 12.1 points per game. Has 48 Assists. Has attempted 163 FG, has attempted 91, 3 pointers only shooting 28% on 3s.
#13 Johnson (5'9") averages 14.7 points per game. Has attempted 145 FG, has made 24 out of 57, on 3 pointers 42%. 34 Assists on year.
So what this tells you is their main two shooters are Drollinger (#01), and Johnson (#13) by far on FG attempts. #03 Salmon is their 3rd most frequent shooter by far.
They have 3 ladies who mainly dish out the assists, Drollinger (#01), Albiero (#05) and Johnson (#13).
Two players play a lot of minutes Drollinger (#01) averages 35 minutes per game, Johnson (13) averages 33 minutes per game.
All these girls are big body to go along with their height they play very physical, with the goal of keeping it a low scoring battle.
Their coach Judkins is a good game planner, and makes due with what he has. They have won their first two games in WCC with you guessed it low scoring affairs.
