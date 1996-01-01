Gonzaga looked a little worse for the holidays this past weekend, down 26-12 at the end of the first quarter against Portland. For some context, its previous worst deficit in a quarter was a five-point margin against Stanford. But the Bulldogs rallied to win their WCC opener, which protected the No. 1 ranking earned with a convincing win against Missouri State on Dec. 20. That game was the first regular-season meeting between ranked teams in Gonzaga's arena. Previous ranking: 3