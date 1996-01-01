ESPN (Graham Hayes) after dropping the Lady Zags to #3 a couple of weeks ago in his Top-10 mid-major poll, finally rewarded Gonzaga by placing them first in today's latest iteration of his Top-10 Mid-Major poll.
In his associated article, titled "Which mid-major races have the highest stakes in women's college basketball?" he had no mention of Thursday's game between BYU and the Lady Zags. I realize the WCC is down as a league this year, but maybe this game merited a call out.
Must be too busy watching those Midwest and East coast mid-major leagues.
Entire Article and complete Top-10 List can be seen here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...ege-basketball1. Gonzaga (12-1, 1-0 West Coast)
Gonzaga looked a little worse for the holidays this past weekend, down 26-12 at the end of the first quarter against Portland. For some context, its previous worst deficit in a quarter was a five-point margin against Stanford. But the Bulldogs rallied to win their WCC opener, which protected the No. 1 ranking earned with a convincing win against Missouri State on Dec. 20. That game was the first regular-season meeting between ranked teams in Gonzaga's arena. Previous ranking: 3
ZagDad