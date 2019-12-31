Thread: Congrats to Woolridge --WCC Player of the Week

Woolridge helped No. 1 Gonzaga wrap-up its non-conference schedule with a win over Detroit Mercy Monday. He scored a season-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range.It was the senior's 12th career 20-point game, but first with the Zags. He became the sixth Bulldog to score 20 points in a game this season through 15 games. Woolridge added eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.Woolridge tops the conference in three-point field goal percentage, making 54.5 percent from behind-the-arc. He is fourth in the league dishing out 4.7 assists per game. His assist-to-turnover ratio is sixth at 2.1.