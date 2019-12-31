Thread: Congrats to Woolridge --WCC Player of the Week

Jackson Frank
@jackfrank_jjf
Ryan Woolridge has been named WCC Player of the Week.
https://wccsports.com/news/2019/12/3...-the-week.aspx
https://gozags.com/news/2019/12/31/m...-the-week.aspx
From the gozags.com piece:
Woolridge helped No. 1 Gonzaga wrap-up its non-conference schedule with a win over Detroit Mercy Monday. He scored a season-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range.
It was the senior's 12th career 20-point game, but first with the Zags. He became the sixth Bulldog to score 20 points in a game this season through 15 games. Woolridge added eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.
Woolridge tops the conference in three-point field goal percentage, making 54.5 percent from behind-the-arc. He is fourth in the league dishing out 4.7 assists per game. His assist-to-turnover ratio is sixth at 2.1.
He was SO good last night. Our team is so fun to watch. Love all the assists and having several guys in double figures as compared to a one man team with 8 assists or whatever. We have a well coached TEAM.
Quietly shooting 54% from distance, 18-33 3pt is solid.
While many of his attempts are open, a team still has to respect his ability from here on out.
also 2:1 assist to To ration