Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Congrats to Woolridge --WCC Player of the Week

  1. Today, 11:18 AM #1
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,134

    Default Congrats to Woolridge --WCC Player of the Week

    Jackson Frank
    @jackfrank_jjf
    Ryan Woolridge has been named WCC Player of the Week.


    https://wccsports.com/news/2019/12/3...-the-week.aspx


    https://gozags.com/news/2019/12/31/m...-the-week.aspx
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:20 AM #2
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,252

    Default

    Well-deserved!
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:41 AM #3
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,904

    Default

    From the gozags.com piece:
    Woolridge helped No. 1 Gonzaga wrap-up its non-conference schedule with a win over Detroit Mercy Monday. He scored a season-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range.

    It was the senior's 12th career 20-point game, but first with the Zags. He became the sixth Bulldog to score 20 points in a game this season through 15 games. Woolridge added eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.

    Woolridge tops the conference in three-point field goal percentage, making 54.5 percent from behind-the-arc. He is fourth in the league dishing out 4.7 assists per game. His assist-to-turnover ratio is sixth at 2.1.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:02 PM #4
    zagbeliever
    zagbeliever is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    644

    Default

    He was SO good last night. Our team is so fun to watch. Love all the assists and having several guys in double figures as compared to a one man team with 8 assists or whatever. We have a well coached TEAM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:22 PM #5
    Goshzagit's Avatar
    Goshzagit
    Goshzagit is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Twin Cities
    Posts
    3,439

    Default

    Quietly shooting 54% from distance, 18-33 3pt is solid.

    While many of his attempts are open, a team still has to respect his ability from here on out.

    also 2:1 assist to To ration
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules