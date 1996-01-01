Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 308-54

  Today, 09:45 PM #1
    Spoko13
    308-54

    Most wins in the last decade per ESPN.....wow!!
  Today, 10:20 PM #2
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    From 12. 29. 19 S-R Sports Section: Jim Meehan's "Decade in Review: feature: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ade-plenty-of/

    Zags keep streak alive in 2016: Gonzaga’s streak of 21 NCAA Tournament appearances endured two serious challenges in the decade, most recently in 2016.

    The Zags were stung by injuries and narrow losses – Texas A&M (62-61), Arizona (68-63), UCLA (71-66), BYU (69-68), Saint Mary’s (70-67 and 63-58) and SMU (69-60). They entered the WCC Tournament knowing they probably had to win it to reach the NCAA Tournament.

    Gonzaga’s guard play caught up with the frontcourt tandem of Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis as the season progressed. Josh Perkins had 17 points and Eric McClellan 15 in an 88-84 win over BYU in the semifinals. McClellan scored 20 points – 17 in the second half – as the Zags beat top-seeded Saint Mary’s 85-75 in the title game.

    “Hey, all is well again in Zagville, huh?” said coach Mark Few, whose dad, Norm, wiped away tears during the on-court celebration.
