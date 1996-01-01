Thread: Gonzaga Basketball is slowly losing my support because of the The WCC TV/Root/Stadium

This is by far the worst year ever for Gonzaga basketball due to the terrible broadcasting abilities. I've only been able to watch a handful of games this year and only because they were nationally televised. The W TV/Stadium is absolutely atrocious and tonight is yet another example of the dysfunction as I'm Geo-blocked out of watching the game because it says I'm located inside the footprint of the regional television network broadcasting the game and therefore I'm blacked out from watching the broadcast on Stadium. How in the hell is this possible when I'm 2100 miles away from Spokane tonight?
I'm finding myself watching other college games or NBA games that are broadcast because Gonzaga has been blacked out or worse the streaming service is terrible due to the terrible equipment they are using to broadcast this game. I long for the days when we had posters illegally broadcasting the games because at least we were able to watch the team play and keep up with them. This year, despite a fantastic team, is being marred by the idiots at the WCC and Root/Stadium who shouldn't be in control of broadcasting a little league game much less a game featuring the #1 team in the US.
I'm beyond frustrated and won't watch another game until it is broadcast on ESPN or CBS for the rest of the year.