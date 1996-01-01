Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Gonzaga Basketball is slowly losing my support because of the The WCC TV/Root/Stadium

  Today, 08:07 PM #1
    basketballzag
    Gonzaga Basketball is slowly losing my support because of the The WCC TV/Root/Stadium

    This is by far the worst year ever for Gonzaga basketball due to the terrible broadcasting abilities. I've only been able to watch a handful of games this year and only because they were nationally televised. The W TV/Stadium is absolutely atrocious and tonight is yet another example of the dysfunction as I'm Geo-blocked out of watching the game because it says I'm located inside the footprint of the regional television network broadcasting the game and therefore I'm blacked out from watching the broadcast on Stadium. How in the hell is this possible when I'm 2100 miles away from Spokane tonight?

    I'm finding myself watching other college games or NBA games that are broadcast because Gonzaga has been blacked out or worse the streaming service is terrible due to the terrible equipment they are using to broadcast this game. I long for the days when we had posters illegally broadcasting the games because at least we were able to watch the team play and keep up with them. This year, despite a fantastic team, is being marred by the idiots at the WCC and Root/Stadium who shouldn't be in control of broadcasting a little league game much less a game featuring the #1 team in the US.

    I'm beyond frustrated and won't watch another game until it is broadcast on ESPN or CBS for the rest of the year.
  Today, 08:11 PM #2
    GU69
    GU69

    I'm having trouble with it too. Last year I could always find a Root channel that worked, but not this year. I'm probably going to cancel my tv sports package because it hasn't had any Gonzaga games this year.
  Today, 08:14 PM #3
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar

    That shark has sailed for me. Complaints to Roth were unheard or meekly acted upon. This egalitarian nonsense within the WCC is just nonsense and I thought last year’s conference cave in was the end of it. Far as I’m concerned it’s on Roth’s desk now.
  Today, 08:15 PM #4
    gonzagafan62
    Default

    Wish I could help but I only have DTV, which I can watch everything. I’ll give you a bump tho
  Today, 08:15 PM #5
    Alum08
    Alum08

    You really should get a VPN. Not just for Zags games, but for anything you don't want your ISP spying on or if you use wifi on untrusted networks. Most of the big-name ones will have a Seattle-based server that will let you geospoof. For $20/yr or whatever it really comes in handy.
  Today, 09:12 PM #6
    Goshzagit
    Goshzagit

    The watch stadium page is unusable, stops,.reloads. freezes every 90.seconds.

    Anyone watch via WCC Sports Live website?

    I've had great luck with that stream the last few games.

    It was a perfect, uninterrupted stream tonight for D Mercy
