Thread: Detroit Mercy Post-Game Thoughts, Observations, Media

  Today, 08:04 PM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,839

    Default Detroit Mercy Post-Game Thoughts, Observations, Media

    Glad Killian got some rest, happy to see Watson well enough to play 19 minutes.

    Wooly was awesome tonight

    And you ?

    STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
  Today, 08:05 PM
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,246

    Default

    Agreed on all. Wish Kispert had been a little more on and the bench (Z and A) had gotten a bit more run, but otherwise as expected.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
  Today, 08:19 PM
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,092

    Default

    Best line in the broadcast; "Dickau on skates looks like a newborn moose"!
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  Today, 08:48 PM
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,720

    Default

    Gonzaga coasts to a 93-72 victory. The Zags torched the nets in the first half for 53 points. The rest appeared to do them a lot of good as they shot 73% the first half and something like 60% from behind the arc. Woolridge was hotter than a firecracker on the 4th of July. He didn't miss a shot the first half and was 4-4 from behind the arc. Petrusev and Timme didn't miss a shot the first half either. Petrusev and Woolridge both finished with 21 points and Timme 13. It was good to see Timme start. He played a good game. The coaches kept Tillie out to rest his ankle. Gilder was 3-6 from behind the 3 point line so he continues to shoot well. He totaled nine points off the bench,

    Watson played quite a bit, and he looked good to go. He scored 11 points coming in off the bench. It was just great to see him moving freely again. I'm sure he's going to really help the Zags out now. The rest really did him a lot of good. On another positive note Woolridge was 3-4 from the foul line. That was nice to see, and he got 8 assists and 6 rebounds to go along with those 21 points. So obviously he had a great game. Are you wondering about Kispert? Ok! He had an off night shooting 3-11 and just 1-5 from beyond the 3 point line. I'm not trying to be negative okay? I'm just reporting his stats as I'm sure some will want to know.

    It was really nice to see them play again. Looking forward to the beginning of conference play on Thursday at Portland.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 08:53 PM
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    3,883

    Default

    interesting stat I came across while surfing post game info: ... Gonzaga went 308-54 in the past decade, the most victories in the nation.
  Today, 08:55 PM
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,720

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Section 116 View Post
    interesting stat I came across while surfing post game info: ... Gonzaga went 308-54 in the past decade, the most victories in the nation.
    That's just plain awesome.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 08:58 PM
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,839

    Default

    Game Recap from the Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...detroit-mercy/

    Petrusev provided the strength inside with frontcourt mate Killian Tillie sitting this one out. The forward from Serbia made 8 of 11 shots and grabbed six rebounds.

    Freshman Drew Timme started in Tillie’s spot and scored 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting. He also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

    Antoine Davis scored a game-high 31 points for Detroit Mercy. The son of coach Mike Davis, Antoine was 11-of-23 shooting and 5 of 11 from 3 in 38 minutes.
  Today, 08:58 PM
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    740

    Default

    I really wanted Timme to score 15 (he scored 13).

    It would have made 7 guys average 10+ per game. No other team has even 5.

    As of Now Timme's at 9.87. He needs to score 12 next game to reach double figures.

    I wonder if/when any other divison 1 team might have had 7 guys in double figures 16 games into the year.
  Today, 09:05 PM
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,265

    Default

    Why the heck did they change their name....they had a proud program......bet it hurts recruiting....

    Caught some of the WSU game....I didn't even realize it was Heister doing the broadcast.....why does he make a fool of himself at the Gonzaga Games....???

    The big guy from Detroit ....Miller?.....was just great.....Good luck to them the rest of the way....glad we played them as we owed them one...
