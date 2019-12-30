Thread: WCC Basketball -- Questions

It’s never too early to talk mid-major at-large bids, because for these teams the most important part of the season has already taken place. Mid-majors need quality nonconference wins in November and December to even think about getting at-large bids. So here, in order of likelihood, are the mid-major leagues who are capable of placing more than one team in the bracket:1. WCC. Unlike most mid-major leagues, this one has a surefire at-large team in Gonzaga, but even if the Zags win the WCC tourney I think Saint Mary’s and BYU will get bids. Saint Mary’s has wins over Wisconsin, Utah State and Arizona State, and BYU has put together a solid 11-4 start despite not having its best player, Yoeli Childs, for the first nine games. All three of these teams are ranked in the top 40 on KenPom.