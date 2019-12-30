Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: WCC Basketball -- Questions

    Zagdawg
    Default WCC Basketball -- Questions

    WCC Basketball: 5 biggest questions for rest of 2019-20 season

    1. Will Gonzaga run the table in the regular season?

    2. Is the WCC a 3-bid league this season?

    3. How will Saint Mary’s handle the loss of center Matthias Tass?

    4. Which 10+ win team can upset one of the “Big 3”, Pacific or Santa Clara?

    5. Who will win WCC Player of the Year?

    https://bustingbrackets.com/2019/12/...019-20-season/
    RenoZag
    Default

    Seth Davis thinks WCC could get 3 teams into the Big Dance, in a column posted at The Athletic:

    It’s never too early to talk mid-major at-large bids, because for these teams the most important part of the season has already taken place. Mid-majors need quality nonconference wins in November and December to even think about getting at-large bids. So here, in order of likelihood, are the mid-major leagues who are capable of placing more than one team in the bracket:

    1. WCC. Unlike most mid-major leagues, this one has a surefire at-large team in Gonzaga, but even if the Zags win the WCC tourney I think Saint Mary’s and BYU will get bids. Saint Mary’s has wins over Wisconsin, Utah State and Arizona State, and BYU has put together a solid 11-4 start despite not having its best player, Yoeli Childs, for the first nine games. All three of these teams are ranked in the top 40 on KenPom.
    LINK: https://theathletic.com/1495040/2019...p-25-and-more/
    Zagger
    Default

    My $.02 ..... FWIW
    1. Yes
    2. Yes
    3. Still think they make the Dance but will be less of a threat to GU (hope his knee heals up well!).
    4. Pacific is more likely than Santa Clara
    5. Unless Killian gets 100% I don’t think it will be a Zag - only because too many Zags score 10/game. It would not surprise me if either Kispert or Ayayi caught fire. Lots of WCC unknowns at this point. A WCC POY could even end up getting shared ....
    http://www.fowlplaces.com/zags/GoZagsTinySignGuyGlassesColor.png
    Grand Valley Zag
    Default

    Super fun game. Thanks for posting this. My guesses.

    1. no
    2. probably not
    3. not great
    4. both can and I think both will (not against us though)
    5. Tillie
