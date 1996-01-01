Thread: 2021 noise?

Results 1 to 5 of 5

    Spoko13
    Hey Caldwell.....any noise out there on the 2021 front? Gregg just played Bittle the other day; Banchero has been looking like a monster. With Perry commited already how many scholarships do we have left to offer for 2021?
    willandi
    Mr Vulture
    From the looks of the chart, we probably have 2 to 3 spots open for next season even if Suggs comes aboard. It will depend on who leaves of course, if anyone.
    IowaSERE
    Why is Ravet still taking up a spot if he left the team?
    willandi
    Quote Originally Posted by IowaSERE View Post
    Why is Ravet still taking up a spot if he left the team?
    He has a leave of absence for personal reasons.

    I never heard that he has left the team.

    Please respect that. We will know when we know.
