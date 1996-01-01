Thread: 2021 noise?

Hey Caldwell.....any noise out there on the 2021 front? Gregg just played Bittle the other day; Banchero has been looking like a monster. With Perry commited already how many scholarships do we have left to offer for 2021?
Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
From the looks of the chart, we probably have 2 to 3 spots open for next season even if Suggs comes aboard. It will depend on who leaves of course, if anyone.
Why is Ravet still taking up a spot if he left the team?