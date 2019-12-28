-
GAME THREAD: Detroit Mercy @ GU - 12. 30. 19
The final tune-up before WCC play begins Thursday @ Portland. Detroit Mercy (Horizon League) has played GU twice and holds a 2-0 edge over the Bulldogs. Zags are 3-0 under Mark Few vs. current Horizon League teams.
Time: 6:00pm PST
TV: KHQ / ROOT SPORTS / ATT SPORTS NET / WCCN
RADIO:
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM (when ranked in Top 25)
LIVE STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
Gonzaga Media Packet (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2019/12/28//MBB15.pdf
Have fun
