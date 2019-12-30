-
Other Games: Monday - 12. 30. 2019
WCC
Harvard @ San Francisco . 6:00pm . WCCN
Top 25 / OOC Opponents / Notables
Jackson State @ #7 Baylor . Noon
Xavier @ #10 Villanova 3:30pm . FS1
No. Florida @ #18 Dayton . 4:00pm
Yale @ North Carolina 4:00pm . ACCN
Texas Southern @ Texas A&M 5:00pm . SECN
Seton Hall @ DePaul . 5:30pm . FS1
Tulane @ #9 Memphis 6:00pm . CBSSN
EWU @ Idaho State . 6:00pm
Complete Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...91230/group/50
TV Listings: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...etball201920/9
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules