Thread: Who is the GUnit of the Decade?

  Kevin Pangos

    1 8.33%

  Kelly Olynyk

    1 8.33%

  Przemek Karnowski

    1 8.33%

  Domantas Sabonis

    1 8.33%

  Nigel Williams-Goss

    2 16.67%

  Rui Hachimura

    0 0%

  Brandon Clarke

    1 8.33%

  Josh Perkins

    2 16.67%

  Courtney Vandersloot

    3 25.00%

  Other ( And Why. . .)

    0 0%
Who is the GUnit of the Decade?

    Default Who is the GUnit of the Decade?

    Who is your choice and why?

    GUnit of the Decade

    Courtney Vandersloot
    Kevin Pangos
    Kelly Olynyk
    Przemek Karnowski
    Domantas Sabonis
    Josh Perkins
    Nigel Williams-Goss
    Rui Hachimura
    Brandon Clarke
    Other?
    Default

    KO - Olynyk Clinic!
    Kelly’s process/time @ GU helped considerably with big man recruiting - still does.
    Default

    NWG.
    As a first team all american he carried us to our first final four.
    He might have carried us to a NC if he had not sprained his ankle in the last 2 minutes of the National championship game.
    Default

    Domas the Lionhearted.
