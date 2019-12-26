Thread: Who is the GUnit of the Decade?

Who is your choice and why?
GUnit of the Decade
Courtney Vandersloot
Kevin Pangos
Kelly Olynyk
Przemek Karnowski
Domantas Sabonis
Josh Perkins
Nigel Williams-Goss
Rui Hachimura
Brandon Clarke
Other?
Who is your choice and why?
GUnit of the Decade
There is no premium content on the GUBoards. We get what we pay for.
Pope John XXIII in his remarks to the College of Cardinals
-12-21-2012-
KO - Olynyk Clinic!
Kelly’s process/time @ GU helped considerably with big man recruiting - still does.
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/201...of-the-decadeJ
NWG.
As a first team all american he carried us to our first final four.
He might have carried us to a NC if he had not sprained his ankle in the last 2 minutes of the National championship game.
Domas the Lionhearted.