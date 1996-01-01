-
Womens D-1 Basketball Current RPI and SOS rankings Listed and Explained.
Here is a relatively simple chart which shows the NCAA D-1 Wbb current ratings based on RPI but also includes strength of schedule and a teams record in each quadrant 1, 2, 3 #4.
If you take some time to look at each of the individual tabs, it shows the WCC ranked as the 11th best conference, quite a drop from last year's #7 ranking.
More information is under the predicted RPI position. The chart assumes the Lady Zags will run the table having a record of 28-1 dropping down to a #10 RPI ranking and a strength of schedule ranking of #74. The entire slate of WCC conference opponents only add to the quadrant #3 and quadrant #4 victories. Not so good for the WCC at-large.
A 28-1 record with an RPI #10 and a strength of Schedule of #74, a Gulf Coast Showcase Trophy, and a conference championship should be good enough to host. But I would not suggest dropping a conference game if the Lady Zags want to host, the league is simply not strong enough this year.
Current chart can be found here: http://warrennolan.com/basketballw/2020/rpi-live
Enjoy,
ZagDad
