Other Games - Sunday - 12. 29. 19
WCC
Alcorn State @ Santa Clara . 2:00pm . WCCN
Whittier @ San Diego . 2:00pm . WCCN
Top 25 / OOC Opponents / Others
#22 West Virginia vs. #2 Ohio State . 9:00am . FS1
Bryant @ #13 Maryland 9:00am . BTN
Cornell @ #20 Penn State . 9:00am ESPNU
(14 - 0) Liberty @ LSU 10:30am . SECN
UMass-Lowell @ #11 Michigan 11:00am FS1
#5 Kansas @ Stanford Noon . ABC
Alabama State @ #6 Oregon 1:00pm . PAC12
Lipscomb @ #8 Auburn (11-0) 1:00pm SECN
Navy @ #16 Virginia 1:00pm . ESPN2
CalState Bake @ #23 Texas Tech . 1:00pm
Ken'saw State @ #25 Iowa 1:00pm . ESPNU
North Dakota @ Oregon State . 3:00pm
Arkansas @ Indiana 3:00pm . BTN
Westn Michigan @ #14 Michigan State . 5:00pm . BTN
ARK PB @ WSU . 5:00pm . PAC12
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...91229/group/50
