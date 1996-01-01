Thread: Which Lady Zag Team is Better - This Year's Team or Last Year's Team

-
Which Lady Zag Team is Better - This Year's Team or Last Year's Team
Thanks Sylean for bringing up this topic. I felt it deserved it's own thread for discussion.
Obviously both teams have their plusses and minus' and they obviously cannot play each other. We know how last year's team finished and how they did in the tournament. If both teams were at full health, which team do you have move confidence in this year's team or last year's team and why?
What say you board members?
ZagDad
-
just a few thoughts from what I posted on the other thread.....
I really really do think the Truongs make a big difference.....LS was not as fast or quick as Kale or lynn...with the Truongs, being freshmen, they have a lot to learn but they make up for it in confidence and skill.......plus.plus, plus for this year...
Jess is shining this year....she's letting it all hang out.......her freshmen year, she stood out with her speed and tricky defense, then the next two yrs I feel she stepped back a bit, but this year, she is going for the gold ring.....she is on fire IMO.....plus plus plus....
Mel is no Z.....but if there could be another Z like character, Mel would be it.....Jenn and Lee have upped their offensive game including the short 2's....and fortunately, they've been able to stay out of foul trouble....so maybe not so much a plus, but a least even as last year....
no single replacement for Chandler.....it seems the team is taking over Chandlers role as a group with of course Jill T leading the charge......and with Jill starting, its a big plus plus plus...
Lou is going to be there for an occasional 3 plus relief of the others...plus....
Ava is getting better....she really is....and when you have a 6'5 player that is coach able and really trying, its always a plus...
and Katie.....Katie is Katie.....maybe like Jess this is going to be HER YEAR.....plus plus plus..
even Gillian looks good out there.....
so IMO yes....team is better then last year.....maybe its all just the Truongs, and their speed, but team just seems to be on this year...
