Thread: Lady Zags Open WCC Play Against Portland on Sunday at 1pm

    Zags Open WCC Play Against Portland Sunday

    Bulldogs return to the floor following an eight-day break

    Gonzaga Game Notes Link

    #17/17 GONZAGA (11-1) vs. PORTLAND (7-4)
    DEC. 29 | 1 P.M. | SPOKANE, WASH. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER
    WATCH LIVE | LIVE STATS

    THE TIP-OFF
    - Gonzaga will look to improve to 12-1 overall on the season Sunday against Portland. With a win, Gonzaga will post an 12-1 start to the season for the second time in program history and the second-straight season.
    - The Zags' current 11-1 mark ties for the best start in program history, and it's the second-straight season the Bulldogs have completed nonconference play 11-1.
    - GU is currently on a nine-game win streak, the longest of the season so far. The Bulldogs longest win streak in program history is 23 games, a feat they accomplished from Dec. 10, 2004 to March 6, 2005. The longest recent streak is 15-straight victories which occurred between Dec. 17, 2017 and Feb. 8, 2018.
    - Gonzaga broke into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 23 following a 76-70 overtime loss at Stanford on Nov. 17. This week, GU held steady in the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 17 while moving up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 18.
    - Sunday will be the 14th time the Bulldogs have played on Dec. 29. The Zags carry a 9-4 overall record on the date; this is the second-straight season the Zags have taken the floor on this date. It will also be the second time in history that GU has faced Portland on this day. Gonzaga defeated the Pilots 80-65 in Portland during the 2011-12 season.
    - Gonzaga currently ranks second in the nation in percent attendance capacity. The Zags average 91.82 percent capacity; that's an average of 5,509 fans that fill McCarthey Athletic Center every game.
    - Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letter-winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' third consecutive and 15th overall West Coast Conference regular season title.
    - In 2018-19, the Bulldogs advanced to their third-straight NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round.

    SCOUTING THE PILOTS
    - Portland returns three starters and 10 letter winners from last season's squad that finished 13-17 overall with a 5-13 mark in West Coast Conference play. The Pilots also welcome five newcomers to the mix.
    - Portland was selected to finish at the bottom of the WCC this season in 10th; the Pilots finished eighth in the conference last season.
    - Portland welcomed a new coaching staff this off-season, and are led by first-year head coach Michael Meek. He arrived at Portland following nine seasons at George Fox.
    - The Pilots finished non-conference play with a 7-4 overall mark. As a squad, Portland averages 72.4 points per game shooting 45.9 percent from the floor.
    - Freshman forward Alex Fowler leads the Pilots at 17.7 points per game shooting 56.6 percent from the floor. Fowler currently ranks second in the conference in points per game and third in field goal percentage.
    - Three other Pilots also average double-figures as Haylee Andrews averages 16.3 points, Kate Andersen 13.6 and Maddie Muhlheim 10.0.
    - As a squad, Portland averages 37.3 rebounds (eighth in the WCC).
    - Three players average over 5.0 rebounds per game while five average at least 4.0 per game. Fowler leads the way with 7.8 boards per contest; Keeley Frawley adds 5.3 while Andrews hauls in 5.2. Both Liana Kaitu'u and Andersen add 4.5 and 4.3 rebounds per game, respectively.
    - The Pilots lead the league in assists at 19.5 per game. So far this season, Portland has had six games of 20 or more assists, including a season-high 27 against Warner Pacific on Nov. 13. That number is also a program record for the Pilots (Division I), breaking the previous record of 25 set against Pepperdine on Feb. 8, 2014. The non-Division I record for the Pilots is 45 assists, set against Concordia on Dec. 16, 1983.

    SERIES REVIEW
    Overall: Gonzaga leads 53-26
    Home: Gonzaga leads 27-9
    Road: Portland leads 17-15
    Neutral: Portland leads 3-2
    Last Meeting: Gonzaga won 93-62 in Portland (2/9/19)
    First Meeting: Gonzaga won 78-72 during the 1980-81 season
    Streak: Gonzaga, won 21

    Gonzaga Article Link
    Pilots Begin Play in the WCC at #17 Gonzaga

    Portland Game Notes Link

    ...LAST WEEK
    • The Pilots ended the non-conference portion of their schedule with a convincing 82-42 win over the Willamette Bearcats on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Chiles Center.
    • Haylee Andrews led the Pilots with 18 points, seven assists, and a career-best five steals; she shot nine of 11 from the floor as the Pilots shot 56 percent overall as a team.
    • Kate Andersen added 15 points, Alex Fowler shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field to finish with 11 points in 14 minutes, and Maddie Muhlheim chipped in with 10 points.

    ABOUT THE PILOTS
    • Freshman forward Alex Fowler is off to a stellar start to her career, and the native of Townsville, Australia, currently leads the West Coast Conference in scoring with an 17.7 points per game mark.
    • Fowler posted two double-doubles during her first four collegiate games, and she's scored at least 20 points a team-best four times this season.
    • She's 23rd in the nation in field goals (81), and in the WCC she's number one in field goal percentage (.566), she's fourth in offensive rebounding (3.3), and she's fifth in blocks (1.1 bpg).
    • Fowler is also one of two Pilots to be named the WCC Player of the Week (Nov. 25) this season when she averaged 23.5 points and 7.0 rebounds during Portland's games at CSUN and Air Force; Fowler exploded for a career-high 27 points against the Matadors, and she was 19 of 25 (.760) from the field overall.
    • Sophomore guard Haylee Andrews was the league's inaugural player of the week (Nov. 11) after she averaged 23 points and 8.5 rebounds during Portland's two season-opening wins.
    • Andrews posted a double-double against Utah State with 18 points and a career-best 13 rebounds, and she poured in 28 points against the Weber State; she also shot 67% from the field.
    • The Pilots began the season 4-0 for only the third time ever in program history, and it was the first time since 2010-11.
    • The Pilots are 8th nationally in assists (19.5), they rank 22nd in field goal percentage (.459), and are 28th in steals (11.5).
    • Portland is also tops in the WCC in both assists and steals, they're second in field goal percentage (.449) and margin of victory (+11.8), and they're third in scoring (72.4 ppg) and three-point field goal percentage defense (.255)
    • Guard Kate Andersen is enjoying a solid senior campaign, and she currently ranks 23rd nationally in steals (3.1 spg); she's also second in the conference in steals, fourth in field goal percentage (.542), and 10th in scoring (13.6 ppg).
    • Andersen scored a season-high 21 points against Abilene Christian (Nov. 29), and earlier this year she registered her second career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds during a win at Air Force (11/23).
    • Maddie Muhlheim ranks seventh all-time at UP with 142 career three-pointers, and last year she set a program single-game record when she buried nine three's against San Diego.
    • She's currently second in the conference with 25 three-pointers this season.
    • The six steals Muhlheim collected at CSUN (11/21) are tied for the most in a game in the WCC this season.
    • The Pilots are under the guidance of first-year head coach Michael Meek, who came to The Bluff after a successful nine-year stint at George Fox University.
    • Meek is the sixth head coach in UP women's basketball program history, and he easily got off to the best start ever for a first-year head coach at Portland.
    • Meek led George Fox to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, which included NCAA Division III championship game appearances in 2012 and 2015.
    • Meek ranks fourth in career winning percentage (237-39, .859) among active coaches with five-plus years of experience at all divisions of women's college basketball.
    • First-year assistant coach Sharon Rissmiller ('01) is a UP alum who starred on the court for the Pilots from 1997 to 2001; she still ranks ninth all-time with a .770 career free throw percentage, and she compiled 1,069 career points.
    • Portland has been to four NCAA Tournaments (1994-97), two WNIT's (1998 & 2009) and one WBI (2010).

    ABOUT THE OPPONENT
    • The lone blemish on No. 17 Gonzaga's record was an overtime loss at then-No. 3 Stanford.
    • Gonzaga is tops in the WCC in most offensive and defensive categories, including scoring (73.3 ppg), scoring defense (53.9), field goal percentage (.474), three-point percentage (.404), and free throw percentage (.759).
    • Junior forward Jenn Wirth leads four Bulldogs scoring in double digits with an 11.4 per game mark; her twin sister LeeAnne is the team's top rebounder (5.5 rpg).
    • Lisa Fortier is in her fifth season as head coach of the Bulldogs, and she's led GU to three consecutive NCAA tournaments.

    THE WORLD CUP
    • Freshman Alex Fowler led Australia in both scoring and rebounding as they finished second overall at the 2019 FIBA U-19 Women's World Cup last summer in Bangkok, Thailand.
    • Fowler averaged 9.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, she was fourth overall in rebounding, and she landed on the World Cup's All-Star Team.

    Portland Pilots Article Link
