Thread: Are YOU an ULTIMATE GONZAGA BULLDOGS FAN?!?!?! (Quiz updated)

    Thumbs up Are YOU an ULTIMATE GONZAGA BULLDOGS FAN?!?!?! (Quiz updated)

    The quiz has now been updated to include a TIME LIMIT! (No more looking up answers! haha)

    Here is the score breakdown-


    0-16 correct- POSER
    17-20 correct- Bandwagon fan
    21-23 correct- Zags fan I guess
    24-26 correct- Lover of All That is Zag!
    27-28 correct- DIE-HARD ZAGS FAN!
    29-31 correct- ULTIMATE ZAGS FAN


    Screen shot and post your scores!!

    I'd love any feedback on the questions too. I put a few easy ones in there, but I think there are also some very tough ones!!



    Ultimate Gonzaga Fan Quiz (of Destiny)
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Default

    I'm not used to this stuff. Sorry! I couldn't figure out how to do the quizz.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default

    26... computer robbed me of two...but I'll take 26... ha ha ha.... nice woohoo..

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    Oh shoot, you're right. Count that one as 'correct' if you didn't already. I'll fix it. Thanks.

    Are you saying you FINISHED in 28 seconds...??
    42 seconds
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bigblahla View Post
    26... computer robbed me of two...but I'll take 26... ha ha ha.... nice woohoo..

    Go!! Zags!!!
    26, nice!! And what do you mean about getting robbed? Did the quiz error out? Or was it more like a technical issue with your own computer/phone?







    How is the time limit (4 min?)? I want the time limit to be so fast that it pushes you, but not so fast that you can't actually READ and understand each question...
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    42 seconds
    Default

    gonzagafan62- yep, I always think of you when I think of that WCC tourney!
    Default

    Oof, totally blew a couple of them, finished with 21.
    Default

    When you click the link, look down toward the bottom (I know it can be kind of confusing, because there are a LOT of options of things to click on when you open the page), but look for a green rectangle that says "Play Quiz". From there, it's just a simple multiple choice quiz, read the question and click the answer.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by webspinnre View Post
    Oof, totally blew a couple of them, finished with 21.
    Oh no! Hah! Well, I KNOW that you are definitely more than 'just a zags fan i guess'!!
    Default

    Try not to give away any of the answers in the thread.

    Fun stuff Woohoo!
    Default

    26. Couple I didn't know and a couple I should have but didn't think through. Thought it was a good mix of questions overall.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Try not to give away any of the answers in the thread.

    Fun stuff Woohoo!
    Good call. Just deleted some possible spoilers.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by whatazag View Post
    26. Couple I didn't know and a couple I should have but didn't think through. Thought it was a good mix of questions overall.
    Thanks! Glad you enjoyed it.
    Default

    31

    I used to think I actually had a life, but I guess not. Please don't tell Mrs. GoZags .... she already thinks I spend too much time thinking about/worrying about the Zags ...

    Default

    28 out of 31 Kinda rushes lol great quiz
    Default

    26. The competitor in me is mad I didn't get to the 27 tier.

    Fantastic quiz. Perfect time limit for what you wanted.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    31

    I used to think I actually had a life, but I guess not. Please don't tell Mrs. GoZags .... she already thinks I spend too much time thinking about/worrying about the Zags ...
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hooray4Daye&Gray View Post
    26. The competitor in me is mad I didn't get to the 27 tier.

    Fantastic quiz. Perfect time limit for what you wanted.
    Sweet, thanks!

    For the record, if I hadn't had access to all of the info as I was putting together this quiz and verifying answers, I personally think I would have fallen right in the 25-26 correct range myself. Nice work!
    Default

    22 points, but had at least 5 where I had it down to 1 answer and the correct answer and guessed wrong. Mostly jersey numbers. Feels like I could've gotten 26+ easily. Oh well, fun quiz!
    Default

    26 … but I got robbed of a couple where I meant to click onto next question but instead clicked wrong response on the question as it popped up.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    31

    I used to think I actually had a life, but I guess not. Please don't tell Mrs. GoZags .... she already thinks I spend too much time thinking about/worrying about the Zags ...
    I couldn't figure out how to take the quiz. Could you help me?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    I couldn't figure out how to take the quiz. Could you help me?
    Dumb question for you Reborn, but just making sure you saw that in my original post, you can click on the words 'Ultimate Gonzaga Fan Quiz (of Destiny)'. Those words are actually a link, and it takes you directly to the quiz. Once you click on it, you should see a green rectangle that says 'Play Quiz'.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    Dumb question for you Reborn, but just making sure you saw that in my original post, you can click on the words 'Ultimate Gonzaga Fan Quiz (of Destiny)'. Those words are actually a link, and it takes you directly to the quiz. Once you click on it, you should see a green rectangle that says 'Play Quiz'.
    There is a message in red ink: quiz not verified in Sporkle....couldn't click of the title of quiz..I mean I could click on it but nothing happened
    Default

    29. Missed the kissing the bulldog one and the goat one.
