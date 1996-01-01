View Poll Results: Zags January 2020 W - L Record Will Be. . .
8 - 0
7 - 1
6 - 2
5 - 3
4 - 4
The Zags W - L Record for January Will Be . . .
Our previous monthly record poll prediction thread: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...cember-Will-Be
had 5 (out of 64) voters who correctly picked an unblemished 6 - 0 mark.
January's slate of 8 WCC games:
1/2 @ Portland
1/4 Pepperdine
1/9 @ San Diego
1/11 @ LMU
1/16 Santa Clara
1/18 BYU
1/25 Pacific
1/30 @Santa Clara
(Will move to MBB after Detroit No-Mercy game)
