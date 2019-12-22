SOURCE: https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...gures-remember
Lot of "Decade Recap" stories floating around this holiday season: sports, film, politics, etc. I happened across the Mike LoPresti recap of NCAA MBB this morning. Gonzaga is mentioned a few times in the 68 snippets he researched
2 Schools from the Mountain or Pacific time zones that played in the Final Four Oregon and Gonzaga.1 Head coaches this decade for Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan State, Villanova and Gonzaga, respectively. Stability raged at the traditional powers.11 Total winning margin in the 2017 Final Four, making it the closest in 35 years. It was Gonzaga over South Carolina by four, North Carolina over Oregon by one, North Carolina over Gonzaga by six.307-54 Gonzagas record for the decade. The Zags had more victories than anyone else, and the 85-percent winning percentage is the best over a decade since the end of the John Wooden UCLA dynasty in the 1970s. About the only thing was missing for Gonzaga was One Shining Moment. Just like the Big Ten, which is still waiting to end its 20-year title dry spell. And just like the most populous state in the country California could not get one team to the Final Four in the 2010s.