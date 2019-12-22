307-54  Gonzagas record for the decade. The Zags had more victories than anyone else, and the 85-percent winning percentage is the best over a decade since the end of the John Wooden UCLA dynasty in the 1970s. About the only thing was missing for Gonzaga was One Shining Moment. Just like the Big Ten, which is still waiting to end its 20-year title dry spell. And just like the most populous state in the country  California  could not get one team to the Final Four in the 2010s.