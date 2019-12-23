Thread: Final 4 picks (Now vs March)

As Coach Few said, we can expect change as Conference play commences. Some teams may get exposed for weaker OOC schedules, others may emerge from tough OOC play, some will face injury, and/or return players from injury, eligibility, etc"I think everybody should just chill out on rankings right now and speculation on seeding because I think we are in for a wild ride," Mark Few told Andy Katz
That said, who are your Final 4 picks at this moment?
We can revisit this once the official bracket is released, and when the dust has settled from NCAA Tourney, yet interesting to compare your picks [now and then].