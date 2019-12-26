A pretty darn exciting season will be running into a couple of .... routs (very likely). The Zags meet Detroit Mercy (2-10) on Monday and then Portland (8-7), who have lost their last 4 games, on Thursday. Score predictions for Monday's game could get quite interesting! This is a HUGE change in competition for the Zags from their last few games! Pepperdine on 2/4 will be a bit more challenging (the Waves hung with Arizona State pretty well) but this game will be in the Kennel. Now at #1 in the polls the Zags' next 2-3 games couldn't come at a more .... awkward time for #1 type discussions. Oh Well!
There is some other Zag news out there though:
Even during holiday break, basketball court never far away for Gonzaga players
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...court-never-f/
Who is Gonzaga's Player of the Decade?

Gonzaga is in the midst of a nine-day span between games, but the Zags won't go nearly that long away from basketball.
It’s the players’ longest in-season break and probably the longest pause since a team retreat prior to the season. Still, habits are habits for a reason, and most Zags planned on getting in some court work before the first post-Christmas practice on Friday.
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/201...-of-the-decade
More at the link .... hint, hint, take a look at my avatarThere is a sizable group of players that could lay claim to the title of Gonzaga’s most important player in a decade that saw the Bulldogs achieve five No. 1 rankings in the AP Poll, reach (at least) the Sweet 16 for five straight years, have seven players drafted to the NBA, and break through to the program’s first Final Four and National Championship game appearance.
One Zag’s impact, however, was felt both while he was on the court in a navy and blue uniform and perhaps even more so long after his final game in The Kennel.
Gonzaga's Mark Few thinks fans and media should embrace college basketball's wild ride this season
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...should-embrace
It's always nice being #1 but ..... maybe not so much this season! It'll be interesting to see just how long the Zags stay at the top of the polls. The longer the better for me as I'm pegging the Zags to win out in conference play.With the Zags being the sixth team to sit on top of the AP rankings in this still-young college basketball season, parity has become a huge talking point within the college basketball world.
"I think everybody should just chill out on rankings right now and speculation on seeding because I think we are in for a wild ride," Mark Few told Andy Katz on the latest edition of the March Madness 365 podcast.
A wild ride it has been, indeed. With six No. 1 teams and programs like North Carolina and Florida who were favorites to make the Final Four this year outside the top 25 looking in, this has been one of the more unpredictable college basketball seasons in recent memory.