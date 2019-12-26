With the Zags being the sixth team to sit on top of the AP rankings in this still-young college basketball season, parity has become a huge talking point within the college basketball world."I think everybody should just chill out on rankings right now and speculation on seeding because I think we are in for a wild ride," Mark Few told Andy Katz on the latest edition of the March Madness 365 podcast.A wild ride it has been, indeed. With six No. 1 teams and programs like North Carolina and Florida who were favorites to make the Final Four this year outside the top 25 looking in, this has been one of the more unpredictable college basketball seasons in recent memory.