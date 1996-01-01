Thread: Jonathan Williams 1st game as a Washington Wizard

Teams are granted hardship exceptions when they have four or more players miss at least three games at the same time and are expected to be out longer. They are then allowed to exceed the 15-player roster limit to bring in healthy players.Entering their game against the Pistons, the Wizards are down Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Moe Wagner, Isaiah Thomas, CJ Miles and John Wall. Once those players return from injury, the Wizards will have to release at least two players from the active roster, and it does not have to be Payton or Williams.