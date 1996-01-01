Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Jonathan Williams 1st game as a Washington Wizard

    demian
    Default Jonathan Williams 1st game as a Washington Wizard

    One of my fave zags ever Johnathan Williams had a workman like first game in the nba with his new team 33 minutes off the bench with a stat line of 4-6 field goals with 9 points and 8 rebounds and 2 assists and 1 block shot. That will work. Johnathan Williams just doing Johnathan Williams type things
    Zagger
    https://www.nbcsports.com/washington...ship-exception

    Hope JW gets to stay on the team ...

    Teams are granted hardship exceptions when they have four or more players miss at least three games at the same time and are expected to be out longer. They are then allowed to exceed the 15-player roster limit to bring in healthy players.

    Entering their game against the Pistons, the Wizards are down Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Moe Wagner, Isaiah Thomas, CJ Miles and John Wall. Once those players return from injury, the Wizards will have to release at least two players from the active roster, and it does not have to be Payton or Williams.
    Rui's out for a groin injury he got on 12/16. He's missed around 6 games so far.
