Can we please track down ZaGranny...
or at least some info...?
Maybe I'm overstepping my boundaries here, and getting too personal, but I'm worried about her. I know I'm definitely not the only one (gonzagazagfan62 and I were just chatting about it) She used to be VERY active on this forum, and is absolutely one of the OG's. Many of my great zag-encounter stories involve her. I know she was having some health-challenges, but we could always count on her to post every now and then. But it's been a LONG time. I've emailed her numerous times, PM'd her, asked some of her acquaintances, etc....and nothing.
Just hoping she is okay! Can anybody fill me in (PM/email if nothing else!)
Thanks all. Will delete asap.
GO ZAGS
Allow myself to introduce....myself...