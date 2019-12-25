Thread: No. 17 Zags Lead WBB Into Conference Season

Faraudo: No. 17 Zags Lead WBB Into Conference Season

Women's Basketball12/26/2019 11:03:01 AMJeff Faraudo, #WCChoops ColumnistLisa Fortier had a few minutes to exhale on Christmas Day, but the Gonzaga womens basketball coach knows the West Coast Conference schedule wont be derailed by the holidays.The No. 17 Zags closed out an 11-1 non-conference slate with a 64-52 victory over then-20th-ranked Missouri State last Friday. The winner of nine in a row, Gonzaga appears to be an overwhelming favorite to win a fourth straight WCC regular-season title.But Fortier merely glances at the teams ahead on the WCC schedule and gets a little uneasy.People expect you to beat them because theyre 5-5 or 6-4. It doesn't matter, she said. Every game is difficult. They know us. They know how to play us. Pacific . . . Saint Marys . . . BYU . . .I keep looking at those scores and think, `Geez, this team is going to be a bear. The Bulldogs open conference play Sunday at home against Pacific Northwest rival Portland. Then, the following Thursday, Gonzaga hits the road to face BYU, which beat Gonzaga three times a year ago.We stumbled with them last year, Fortier said.Its a new season, and Fortier wasnt sure two months ago what to expect from her team after losing three All-WCC players. But the rest of the leagues coaches maintained appropriate respect, voting the Zags to the No. 1 spot in the conference preseason poll.Now, on the eve of the conference season, the Zags only set back was an overtime loss to powerhouse Stanford when leading scorer Jenn Wirth uncharacteristically shot 0-for-11. They have won every other game by a double-digit margin.I wouldn't say I'm surprised but I didn't know if this could happen or not. There were just a lot of question marks, Fortier said. Until you start playing the games and you have some of the tough ones, you just don't know.What players did last year and what they're projected to do is all fine. But you dont now until you get on the floor.The way Fortier has built her program, the teams fortunes don't rely on a super-star recruit arriving to alter the landscape. The Zags bring in players who develop from year to year. Assignments change, roles expand. And last years role player becomes a headliner, but not THE headliner.Thats how its been with this team, where juniors Jenn Wirth (8.3 points per game last season to 11.3) and Jill Townsend (9.4 to 10.7) and senior Katie Campbell (8.1 to 11.0) all have grown.The Zags have depth, balance and experience. Rarely do they have a bare cupboard.We talk a lot in recruiting about this, Fortier explained. You don't necessarily have to be a huge impact player as a freshman. You come in and pay your dues a little bit and we graduate good seniors every year.Asked to identify three things this team is doing well, Fortier quickly listed her favorites: We are making the extra pass, always seeking out our teammates. Obviously, somebody has to do shoot it but theres not a lot of my-shot, my-turn mentality. I like the way were all ready to go. Weve played every available player in the first half. Players are making contributions from our 10th and 11th players all the way to our best player. I didn't know (there would be this depth), to be honest. Thats partially the way we recruit and the way I sub. Im pretty pleased with our team defense. We dont necessarily have one person taking people out of what they want to do. But we generally make teams work pretty hard for what they want.Asked to name three things that may still need work, Fortier identified two areas, then took a suggestion on No. 3. We are using three different point guards every game, and theyre trying to make the extra pass every game. So we need to make sure we make the right decisions. Our rebounding has been inconsistent. Were trying to make sure that becomes always one of our identity pieces. I dont think thats become an identity for us yet. As for a third area that needs improvement, Fortier conceded that because the Zags havent played many close games and have such balanced scoring, its unclear who will take the big shot in the big moment. We dont know, actually, she agreed. We want to make sure when we do get in those situations, as coaches we have to figure out what is the best plan of attack.So far, the equation has worked smoothly. After the narrow loss at Stanford, the Zags traveled to Florida for the Golf Coast Showcase and scored wins over Dayton, Middle Tennessee and Purdue.That sort of validated that we can play with really good teams, that this is the team were capable of being, Fortier said.Gonzaga began the week at No. 7 in the NCAAs RPI computer rankings, with no other WCC team in the top-80.But Fortier doesnt buy into the outsiders view that perhaps her team has separated itself from the rest of the WCC.Its never that easy, she said. We feel like we get their best every night. I remember a few years ago we finished third or fourth, everybody was celebrating so significantly when they beat us. Were Gonzaga.Heres a look at what WCC teams have done so far (in order of the coaches preseason poll):The Zags lead the conference in offense, defense and all three shooting categories. WCC opener: Sunday vs. PortlandThe Cougars are playing solid defense but rank ninth in the WCC in scoring. They have played a rugged schedule and are 0-4 vs. Pac-12 teams, including a decisive loss to No. 3 Oregon State in the Maui Classic. Junior Paisley Johnson leads the Cougs with a 14.9 scoring average and is shooting 44 percent from the 3-point arc. WCC opener: Saturday at Loyola Marymount.The Tigers have played away from home seven times and won three of those games. Junior forward Brooklyn McDavid is contributing 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and shooting 56 percent. WCC opener: Saturday at Santa ClaraSam Simons (14.9 points) and Emily Codding (14.7) lead a balanced offense. But the Gaels are still trying to put it together on defense and are still looking for their first road win. WCC opener: Saturday at USFThe Broncos are coming off a 90-66 win over Fresno State in which four different players scored at least 15 points. Senior Tia Hay is third nationally in free-throw accuracy at 93.8 percent. WCC opener: Saturday vs. PacificThe Lions wins are by an average of 19.0 points and their past three defeats have been by a total of 10 points. So maybe a turnaround is coming. WCC opener: Saturday vs. BYUThe Waves, under first-year coach Kristen Dowling, are shooting just 35 percent from the field, but lead the conference in fewest turnovers and already have a pair of road wins. WCC opener: Saturday vs. San DiegoJunior Myah Pace leads the WCC with 3.5 steals per game and the Toreros are tops in rebounding margin at plus-7.8. But USD is the leagues poorest 3-point shooting team at 25 percent. WCC opener: Saturday at PepperdineThree newcomers are delivering for the Dons. Freshman Ionna Krimili (15.6 points), grad transfer Mikayla Williams (14.2), and JC transfer Lucie Hoskova (14.0) have combined to score 58 percent of the Dons points. But Krimili has missed the past three games and is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury. WCC opener: Saturday vs. Saint MarysFreshman forward Alex Fowler of Australia is the WCCs leading scorer (17.4 points) under first-year coach Michael Meek. Fowler has scored 20 points or more four times already. WCC opener: Sunday at Gonzaga