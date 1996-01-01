-
Bragging Rights - Conference Season Poll
Now that you are digesting your Christmas goodies and have to wait until Sunday for your Lady Zags to boot it up for conference season, it is time for our annual conference season poll. You have had a couple of months and 12 games to evaluate your lady zags and their potential. Are they going to continue to bring it into the conference season? Are the Gaels going to drag the ladies down into the mud for a rugby scrum? What about last year's nemesis the Lady Cougars from BYU. Is BYU going to fight for their WCC tournament title or is the loss of Gonzales too much to overcome? Does Pacific have enough talent around Brooklyn McDavid and Valerie Higgins to challenge the Lady Zags and the rest of the WCC for a spot in the top 2 or 3 in league?
Here are your poll questions for this season?
1. What will the Lady Zags record be in the 2019-2020 conference season?
2. Who will win the WCC conference Championship?
3. Who will win the WCC tournament.
Tiebreaker Question:
A. What will the Lady Zags be seeded in the NCAA tournament?
Participation costs nothing and no returns will be accepted.
Winner gets bragging rights until next basketball season.
What Say You Wbb board members?
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules