-
Let The Conference Begin
Was just reading an article from the westside about a girls high school basketball program. They have a new coach with an experienced group of players who have started the season out 5-0. I have interest because I have two granddaughters in the program. One of the seniors, who I know, talked about their goal was to win their conference... and they werent looking past that.
In the post interview this week with JW, she commented that she just takes one game at a time and tries not to treat one game different than another.... being theyre all very important.
With the WCC, every game is important if you want to make your goal winning conference. Which then leads to the top seed in the WCC tournament which leads to a tournament win which leads to a spot in the Dance. So as the high school players said its all about winning the conference.
Looking at the WCC... good luck on figuring out the competition. That is why Every team, Every game as LW said, is as important as the next and you dont look any farther than that,
Example... Portland is coming to town and with a new coach that came in with a very good win loss record, their program is looking up....
Time to let the Conference begin...
Go Zags!!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules