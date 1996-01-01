Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Merry christmas everyone!

  1. Today, 02:18 AM #1
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Default Merry christmas everyone!

    Be safe and have fun!
    Love the zags for life
  2. Today, 02:29 AM #2
    Bogozags
    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Be safe and have fun!
    May you and all others have a wonderful day and be able to reflect with family, just the specialness of this day!

    Peace, Love, Happiness and continued Zag victories...
  3. Today, 05:31 AM #3
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Merry Christmas from Santa Shem and helper Rem.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dgUzkmxY6yE
  4. Today, 06:46 AM #4
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    Merry Christmas from Santa Shem and helper Rem.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dgUzkmxY6yE
    Bump!
  5. Today, 07:04 AM #5
    bigblahla's Avatar
    bigblahla
    Merry Christmas GUNation...

    Go!! Zags!!!
  6. Today, 07:10 AM #6
    Zagger's Avatar
    Zagger
    Ho Ho Ho
    Go Go Go .... Zags!

    Play safe everyone! And may 2020 by a most spiffy year!
    Merry Christmas!
  7. Today, 10:24 AM #7
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Merry Christmas to you all. Have a great and joyous day with family and friends. May each and everyone of us keep the meaning of Christmas alive.

    Go Zags!!!
  8. Today, 10:59 AM #8
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Q: Why was Santa's little helper depressed ?



    A: Because he had very low elf esteem. . .
  9. Today, 11:13 AM #9
    zagamatic
    Merry Christmas everyone!
  10. Today, 11:34 AM #10
    Zagdawg
    Merry Christmas!
  11. Today, 11:50 AM #11
    ZagsObserver
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Q: Why was Santa's little helper depressed ?



    A: Because he had very low elf esteem. . .
    What do call a broke Santa Claus?

    A: St. Nickel-less
