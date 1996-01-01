Thread: Merry christmas everyone!

Be safe and have fun!
Be safe and have fun!
Love the zags for life
Merry Christmas from Santa Shem and helper Rem.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dgUzkmxY6yE
There is no premium content on the GUBoards. We get what we pay for.
Pope John XXIII in his remarks to the College of Cardinals
-12-21-2012-
Merry Christmas GUNation...
Go!! Zags!!!
"Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
Ho Ho Ho
Go Go Go .... Zags!
Play safe everyone! And may 2020 by a most spiffy year!
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas to you all. Have a great and joyous day with family and friends. May each and everyone of us keep the meaning of Christmas alive.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Q: Why was Santa's little helper depressed ?
A: Because he had very low elf esteem. . .
Merry Christmas everyone!
Merry Christmas!