Thread: Green Gonzaga hat for sale?

  Today, 05:53 PM #1
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Green Gonzaga hat for sale?

    I know its a strange request. In 2011, my wife had purchased a green XL Gonzaga hoodie and fitted hat for Christmas. Kelly Green. They came in the mail by accident as youth sizes and on the receipt it had XL and fitted. I returned the items and got her money back. No big deal. I was just going to wait till I saw these again.

    Its been nine years and I still havent found a green Gonzaga hat for sale ANYWHERE!!! Ive got the money to do it, and have several times I just cant find a single one!!! Ive got red, blue, camo, Black, white just need a green one.

    If you have ANY INFO on how to help please PM me or send a link to one below. Ive got nothing and would really love to finish off my collection. Thanks
  Today, 06:08 PM #2
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Default

    For the record it doesn’t have to be kelly green. Just any green.
  Today, 11:05 PM #3
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Default

    Fanatics / Bookstore sell green hoodies to monetize the St Paddy's ethos. . .never checked for a hat that time of year; have a nice hoody as a 3/17 "go to." Perhaps you can get a green hat this season ?


  Today, 11:40 PM #4
    izzjess
    Default

    I've got one. I don't where it

    Sent from my LG-H931 using Tapatalk
