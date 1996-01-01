Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Looking years ahead

  1. Today, 02:18 PM #1
    YukonJack
    YukonJack is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Posts
    75

    Default Looking years ahead

    I love Mark Few. I hope he never retires. I feel the only way Gonzaga can maintain this level after or if Few leaves is if Tommy Lloyd takes over. Will he hang around? Other assistants have not faired well. Tommy should stay and that brings to who is the next overseas guru.

    As far as I know it must be a name that is recognizable. Candidates would be , 1. R. Turiaf, 2. M. Santangelo, 3. Afam Morrison, 4. Blake Stepp, 5. Dan Dickau.

    Thoughts?

    Not enough action as somebody else pointed out so I thought this would be a start.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:11 PM #2
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    978

    Default

    I’d bet it’d be more along the lines of a Kyle Bankhead or Brian Michaelson if not Tommy Lloyd.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:47 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,593

    Default

    Great players rarely make great coaches. There are exceptions, of course. But I'm with TL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:49 PM #4
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,200

    Default

    It’ll be tommy
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules