Thread: Looking years ahead

I love Mark Few. I hope he never retires. I feel the only way Gonzaga can maintain this level after or if Few leaves is if Tommy Lloyd takes over. Will he hang around? Other assistants have not faired well. Tommy should stay and that brings to who is the next overseas guru.
As far as I know it must be a name that is recognizable. Candidates would be , 1. R. Turiaf, 2. M. Santangelo, 3. Afam Morrison, 4. Blake Stepp, 5. Dan Dickau.
Thoughts?
Not enough action as somebody else pointed out so I thought this would be a start.