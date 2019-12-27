Thread: Other Games - Christmas Day

If the NBA isn't your cup of tea, there are Diamond Head Classic games available:
Portland vs. Ball State . 10:30am . ESPNU
Boise State vs. UTEP . 12:30pm . ESPNU
Georgia Tech vs. Hawai'i 3:30pm ESPN2
Houston vs. #21 Washington . 5:30pm . ESPN2
No games on the 24th or 26th; Only two games on the 27th: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...91227/group/50
I'm with Coaches Fraschilla and Martelli. There ought to be NO games from the 24th - 31st. Let the players and coaches be with family. And the NCAA should give the players some sort of stipend to help the travel budget.
That being said, there will be a great slate of games this coming weekend. Lots of Top 25 teams in action. Will post those "Other Game" threads Friday. In the meantime,
Best Wishes to the GUB for a safe, drama-free holiday.