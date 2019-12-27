Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Other Games - Christmas Day

  1. Today, 10:07 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,764

    Default Other Games - Christmas Day

    If the NBA isn't your cup of tea, there are Diamond Head Classic games available:

    Portland vs. Ball State . 10:30am . ESPNU
    Boise State vs. UTEP . 12:30pm . ESPNU
    Georgia Tech vs. Hawai'i 3:30pm ESPN2
    Houston vs. #21 Washington . 5:30pm . ESPN2

    No games on the 24th or 26th; Only two games on the 27th: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...91227/group/50

    I'm with Coaches Fraschilla and Martelli. There ought to be NO games from the 24th - 31st. Let the players and coaches be with family. And the NCAA should give the players some sort of stipend to help the travel budget.

    That being said, there will be a great slate of games this coming weekend. Lots of Top 25 teams in action. Will post those "Other Game" threads Friday. In the meantime,

    Best Wishes to the GUB for a safe, drama-free holiday.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:10 PM #2
    WenatcheeZag's Avatar
    WenatcheeZag
    WenatcheeZag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    East Wenatchee, Wa
    Posts
    74

    Default

    Thanks Reno, I appreciate you doing this each day. It’s my go to thread to determine my CBB watch schedule.

    Merry Christmas.
    Keeping real estate real in the Wenatchee Valley since 1991.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:11 PM #3
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    4,466

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    If the NBA isn't your cup of tea, there are Diamond Head Classic games available:

    Portland vs. Ball State . 10:30am . ESPNU
    Boise State vs. UTEP . 12:30pm . ESPNU
    Georgia Tech vs. Hawai'i 3:30pm ESPN2
    Houston vs. #21 Washington . 5:30pm . ESPN2

    No games on the 24th or 26th; Only two games on the 27th: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...91227/group/50

    I'm with Coaches Fraschilla and Martelli. There ought to be NO games from the 24th - 31st. Let the players and coaches be with family. And the NCAA should give the players some sort of stipend to help the travel budget.

    That being said, there will be a great slate of games this coming weekend. Lots of Top 25 teams in action. Will post those "Other Game" threads Friday. In the meantime,

    Best Wishes to the GUB for a safe, drama-free holiday.

    Reno,

    As always your efforts are greatly appreciated!!! I am glad you're retired so that you can spend all this time pushing updates regarding the Zags and other basketball information...

    I'm with you regarding games...none from even 23 December through 3 January...and the NCAA should allow schools to pay for Coach fares home for the Christmas/New Year's Holidays...

    BTW in the "olden days" the Rainbow Classic was a premier tournament, which I saw many times while stationed at Camp Smith...in fact the NCAA use to allow a local military team to participate...think the last time was 1975, when SUBPAC (a Navy team composed of ex-colligate basketball players) beat Tennessee...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:47 PM #4
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    17,849

    Default

    Merry Christmas, Reno.

    Agree on shutting it down from the 23rd to 31st. Give the kids a week, and bc they could be anywhere in the nation on the 23rd, arrange flights for kids home and back to school. With CBS billions coming in and coaches making high six figures into the high sevens, a $1000 for a flight to get a kid home is nothing. Make it a national thing.

    It would result in better basketball, too, on both ends.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:01 PM #5
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,764

    Default

    Bogo: I'm glad I'm retired too.

    Thank you for the kind remarks. I enjoy doing it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules