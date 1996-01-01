Thread: Gonzaga is ONCE AGAIN voted the #1 TEAM in both the AP and the COACHES polls.

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

I know that there is a thread that says we are now #1 in the polls but you have to scroll down 3 or 4 pages to get the news. I agree with Zag11 that THIS NEWS is so awesome that it should be in THE HEADLINES of a thread.



First I want to say that I hope that we get to keep the ranking the rest of the year, and I believe YOU GUYS can do it. Second I am one of those fans who really likes the polls, and watching the university he loves rise in those polls every week, and just explodes with joy when he sees Gonzaga as the #1 team at the top of the polls.



It's just awesome for THIS fan to see Gonzaga as the #1 team in the USA. If some of you are not excited than shame on you. AND if you're not excited than you need to take a good look at yourself as a fan. I don't care what Mark Few thinks about the polls. He's the coach and we are not. We are fans. Let me say it again. We are NOT the coach. Coaches think differently than fans do. Coaches tell their players to NOT READ what's written here. Why? Why would a coach tell his players that? Because we are FANS and FANS are crazy. hahaha Most coaches will tell us all that they don't pay attention to the polls. AND maybe players do too. But if they aren't paying attention to them, how do they know they are #1. hahahahaaa



I love Gonzaga. AND when I see our team as the No 1 ranked team in the USA I just feel good all over. I do. I love it when I see us ahead of Duke, ahead of Kansas, ahead of North Carolina, ahead of Kentucky, ahead of Louisville, ahead of Ohio State, ahead of Virginia, ahead of Villanova. I remember the journey from unknown to what has become an elite basketball program. and what I really love is now is now hearing from fans from those other universities who still think that Gonzaga could never be as good as the BLUE BLOODS. I love that. I love it when they Know that a tiny little Catholic University like Gonzaga has finally overtaken their PRECIOUS BLUE BLOOD U.



So I just want to say THANK YOU ZAGS!!! You have really made me proud of you. And I know that you guys are working your arses off to be the great team that you are. And I know that you take a lot of pride in the name on the front of your jerseys, and I take a lot of pride on the name on the front of my hoody and Bulldog on the Zag hat that I often wear. AND I totally enjoy it when someone recognizes that name on my hoody or that hat that I wear and they give me a big smile, and as the pass by the say with pride "Go Zags!" and smile.



Go Zags!!!