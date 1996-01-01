Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Gonzaga is ONCE AGAIN voted the #1 TEAM in both the AP and the COACHES polls.

    Default Gonzaga is ONCE AGAIN voted the #1 TEAM in both the AP and the COACHES polls.

    I know that there is a thread that says we are now #1 in the polls but you have to scroll down 3 or 4 pages to get the news. I agree with Zag11 that THIS NEWS is so awesome that it should be in THE HEADLINES of a thread.

    First I want to say that I hope that we get to keep the ranking the rest of the year, and I believe YOU GUYS can do it. Second I am one of those fans who really likes the polls, and watching the university he loves rise in those polls every week, and just explodes with joy when he sees Gonzaga as the #1 team at the top of the polls.

    It's just awesome for THIS fan to see Gonzaga as the #1 team in the USA. If some of you are not excited than shame on you. AND if you're not excited than you need to take a good look at yourself as a fan. I don't care what Mark Few thinks about the polls. He's the coach and we are not. We are fans. Let me say it again. We are NOT the coach. Coaches think differently than fans do. Coaches tell their players to NOT READ what's written here. Why? Why would a coach tell his players that? Because we are FANS and FANS are crazy. hahaha Most coaches will tell us all that they don't pay attention to the polls. AND maybe players do too. But if they aren't paying attention to them, how do they know they are #1. hahahahaaa

    I love Gonzaga. AND when I see our team as the No 1 ranked team in the USA I just feel good all over. I do. I love it when I see us ahead of Duke, ahead of Kansas, ahead of North Carolina, ahead of Kentucky, ahead of Louisville, ahead of Ohio State, ahead of Virginia, ahead of Villanova. I remember the journey from unknown to what has become an elite basketball program. and what I really love is now is now hearing from fans from those other universities who still think that Gonzaga could never be as good as the BLUE BLOODS. I love that. I love it when they Know that a tiny little Catholic University like Gonzaga has finally overtaken their PRECIOUS BLUE BLOOD U.

    So I just want to say THANK YOU ZAGS!!! You have really made me proud of you. And I know that you guys are working your arses off to be the great team that you are. And I know that you take a lot of pride in the name on the front of your jerseys, and I take a lot of pride on the name on the front of my hoody and Bulldog on the Zag hat that I often wear. AND I totally enjoy it when someone recognizes that name on my hoody or that hat that I wear and they give me a big smile, and as the pass by the say with pride "Go Zags!" and smile.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    I'm with ya Reborn. When I was a student the only presence Gonzaga had on ESPN--the ONLY reference to Gonzaga at all--was the reference to us in the scrolling scores at the bottom of the screen. Back then ESPN would scroll through all Division I scores. I remember often waiting to see the score if I was unable to listen on the radio. It would sometimes take 10 minutes to just see a score with our name in it. There was no online ESPN.com to check scores. There was no web to speak of really until my last semester before graduation.

    My sophomore and junior year we had one or two games a season broadcast on Prime Sports Northwest. None on any ESPN family of networks. No other tv at all not even local on Spokane.

    I graduated in 1995. That year we rallied i think as a 5 or 6 seed and won the WCC tournament behind Aussie John Rollie's sharpshooting from deep. It was our first NCAA bid in school history. We actually, as a result, made Sportscenter highlights that Monday evening! It was pandemonium on campus. Everyone flocked to Jack N Dan's and it was just an epic celebration. I remember Bill Kennedy, a classmate of mine, walking around Jack N Dan's with an old school video recorder that had a bright spotlight, just filming the madness. All because we simply made the big dance for once and were recognized on ESPN with the big boys. I remember is telling each other to relish this moment because there was a chance we'd never see it happen again in our lifetimes. And we were dead serious. And this was the world of Gonzaga basketball in 1995--11 years after Stockton left and 34 years after Burgess graduated.

    Yep. Times have changed and if you'd have told me then that the Zags 25 years later would have made a final four and been to 21 straight tournaments and been ranked #1 in four different seasons and have the third longest streak of consecutive tournament appearances and would make the sweet 16 five years in a row and win a game in the tournament for a decade straight and would host and dominate blue blood teams like Carolina in our gym--I'd have said you were mad.

    This journey is simply unbelievable. And the best part is that it just seems to keep getting better and better every year.

    I like the ranking and think it's cool. But I get more excited about rankings come April -- after the final four is over. As long as we are number one then, at least once in my life, I'll die a happy Zag fan.
    I certainly never expected this in the offseason.

    Then again, I have never seen so much roster churn across the national landscape, so I really shouldn't be all that surprised. It seems like everyone is starting over.

    It is just a matter of how well a given coaching staff can make a bunch of new pieces fit together as a cohesive unit in the early season.

    I'll put my money on Mark Few against anyone in that regard.
    I miss Mike Hart
    I certainly never expected this in the offseason.

    Then again, I have never seen so much roster churn across the national landscape, so I really shouldn't be all that surprised. It seems like everyone is starting over.

    It is just a matter of how well a given coaching staff can make a bunch of new pieces fit together as a cohesive unit in the early season.

    I'll put my money on Mark Few against anyone in that regard.
    I agree that so many of the other elite programs are experiencing the kind of roster change that Gonzaga has. I like your idea that maybe in this new world of college basketball, where players are leaving every year or two, that Gonzaga with Mark Few at the helm can be one of the best college basketbball teams every year. He and his staff really have done a remarkable job this year. I can hear your words "I certainly never expected this in the offseason" echoed all across ZagNation.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    First Reborn, great post. Secondly, Mickmick I totally agree with you. I thought next year we might make a run, not this year. But our coaches got great players and are doing a super job of integrating them into a fantastic team to watch. And 229sintozag, think of my years back in 1963-1967. My goal was to follow them on the radio. Thanks for bringing back some great memories thru the years
    I love the way this thread combines Christmas Time Cheer with the Zags.
    Thank you Zag Nation for a wonderful present of #1 ranking this Season.
    Thank you 229 Sinto for the snapshot into 1995, gives us all a lot to be thankful about.
