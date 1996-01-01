Thread: Is this board dying off or am I going crazy?

Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
    YukonJack
    I posted something speculative a few days ago. I never mentioned names but it was removed instantly
    I was a little hurt but I tried to see it from the Mods side so I moved on. I dont post much, but I tend to ask or present things that can be touchy. I dont mean harm bit I will ask a question that I truly want an answer to.
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    thank goodness for this board as I dont know how to use twitter
    Hoop, I'm an old fuddy duddy that doesn't do Twitter or Facebook. This board is perfect for me.
    katman50
    Quote Originally Posted by bballbeachbum View Post

    The only thing that I get tired of reading are player bashings. Negative opinions on things are one thing, but we all know the difference: the continued picking on one or two players, relentlessly, as if it's insightful sharing...barf. The bashing takes away from true observations that may not always be positive, but are real, and it obfuscates reality, my opinion.
    Totally agree. IMO a lot of negativity, mild bashing and snarky comments. It get's old.
    Hoopaholic
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Hoop, I'm an old fuddy duddy that doesn't do Twitter or Facebook. This board is perfect for me.
    Probably only two in nation

    But then again I love defense in hoops still and think taking a charge is hardest thing to do
    gonzagafan62
    Quote Originally Posted by GU32 View Post
    message boards in general are dying off... Twitter has become the hotspot for instant reactions and interacting and with other fans. Ive noticed lack of activity of almost all CBB message boards.
    Just sayin but the last thing I wanna do after a game is go to Twitter
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    That's a very negative outlook on the Zags current season. For me, every single Zag game is an event, even if they are playing a cupcake. I do follow other sports, but nothing can compare to a Zags home game. And now that I have Google Chromecast, it means no more Zags on the laptop screen, even if the WCC stream is a bit wonky.
    Speak for yourself. But its an accurate outlook.
    RenoZag
    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    Just sayin but the last thing I wanna do after a game is go to Twitter
    Imagine the GUB after a loss . . . Thats kind of what you get from Twitter trolls when the Zags finish a game - win or lose. The Twitter accounts of SSF and a few others keep the trolls pretty well in check.

    Davis, Goodman, Mike D, Parrish, and a couple others are the ones I follow. Jim Meehan at the S-R is a must.


    DixieZag
    Quote Originally Posted by Zags 99 View Post
    I don't post often, but enjoy reading the forum...pretty sure zag basketball and the forum are going strong into 2020

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
    Thank you, now make it stronger and post some more. Whenever you have a thought on what someone said, or a new insight.

    Welcome, stick around.
    Not dead! The Board is still great. I read a few times a week in offseason and daily during the season. I don’t post but once or twice a year and not with much content the way I used to. Life has just gone in a surprising direction the last two years in a variety of ways, so Posting for me has not been as free flowing as it used to be. But I do like this board a lot and remember the great convos on here
