Thread: Bud Withers: "Ho Hum, Zags #1."

    sittingon50
    Bud Withers: "Ho Hum, Zags #1."

    https://en.bloguru.com/GloryHounds/3...-gonzaga-again
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Kiddwell
    What a Holiday Present - Zags are #1!

    Being the No. 1 Ranked Team in D1 college ball will never grow old for this fan. Every bit as satisfying as knocking off the Montlake Mutts every year. My fondest hope going forward is a National Championship. Barring some spectacular disintegration between now and March, Zags oughta lock down a 1-Seed. If so, chances for another Sweet 16 soar. Once in the 2nd Weekend, all sorts of good things can happen, especially with veterans anchoring the team.




    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    YukonJack
    Default

    Humm which brings me to. I wonder which team has historically spent at being #1 the most amount of weeks and never won an NCAA championship.

    It's kind of a negative question, but I'm still curious.
