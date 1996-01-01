Thread: Using golf scores, Zags are still #1.

Ok, so I was bored. I started thinking about the rankings, and an easier way to come up with a base number. So I decided to use golf scores to see where we stack up.
Top 10 win is an Eagle, -2
Top 50 win is a birdie, -1
Wins outside the top 50 are pars
Top 25 loss is a bogey +1
Loss outside the top 25 is double bogey +2
I used Team Rankings to come up with the rankings.
Zags -5
Duke -3
Baylor -2
Ohio State -2
Oregon -1
Kansas -1
Memphis -1
Auburn -1
Villanova even
Louisville +1
St Maries +1
BYU +5