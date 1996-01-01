Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Using golf scores, Zags are still #1.

  Yesterday, 03:45 PM
    IowaSERE
    Default Using golf scores, Zags are still #1.

    Ok, so I was bored. I started thinking about the rankings, and an easier way to come up with a base number. So I decided to use golf scores to see where we stack up.

    Top 10 win is an Eagle, -2
    Top 50 win is a birdie, -1
    Wins outside the top 50 are pars
    Top 25 loss is a bogey +1
    Loss outside the top 25 is double bogey +2

    I used Team Rankings to come up with the rankings.

    Zags -5
    Duke -3
    Baylor -2
    Ohio State -2
    Oregon -1
    Kansas -1
    Memphis -1
    Auburn -1
    Villanova even
    Louisville +1


    St Maries +1
    BYU +5
  Yesterday, 04:19 PM
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG
    Default

    Excellent!,
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
  Yesterday, 07:07 PM
    FloridaZagFan
    Default

    I think we should stick with it! Well done, I can figure it out much easier this way!
  Yesterday, 07:16 PM
    GoZags
    GoZags
    Default

    Zags are #1 .... any way you slice it.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Yesterday, 08:56 PM
    Zag Lady
    Default

    "...any way you slice it" Pun intended?
  Yesterday, 10:25 PM
    GoZags
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zag Lady View Post
    "...any way you slice it" Pun intended?
    Zags have been #1 FORE !!! different seasons now

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Yesterday, 10:55 PM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Default

    I like watching gold so I understand your ranking. It's really cool I think. Good job. Boredom often creates good things.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 08:04 AM
    IowaSERE
    Default

    The way that I see it, the best case scenario for the zags would be 10 under par. Sweep BYU and SM, beat one of them in the championship game. But that is probably unrealistic. We beat BYU or SM 2x, they will probably drop out of the top 50 unless they sweep everyone else.

    I predict that Oregon could end up the leader at the end of the season.

    Here are the total number of non par games that each team has played.

    GU 5
    OSU 5
    Louisville 2
    Duke 4
    Nova 3
    KU 5
    Oregon 6
    Baylor 4
    AUburn 1
    Memphis 3
    BYU 5
    SMU 4
  Today, 11:11 AM
    HelenaZAG
    Default

    I just hope we make into the FINAL FOURsome
  Today, 01:00 PM
    upan8th
    Default

    Great job punsters! Absolutely shameless.
  Today, 02:21 PM
    YukonJack
    Default

    Genius!
