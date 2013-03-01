Thread: And we're back!

That was a distressing morning. Thought maybe all the excitement over the new #1 had crashed the system.
That was a distressing morning. Thought maybe all the excitement over the new #1 had crashed the system.
And I was worried that we’d let theW.tv IT department run things for the afternoon...
There is no premium content on the GUBoards. We get what we pay for.
Pope John XXIII in his remarks to the College of Cardinals
-12-21-2012-
DOS attack on SR is the word on the street
We need Detective Francis on the case. . .I suggest he begin looking for hackers in the Buckeye State. . .jealousy and coding skills can be a lethal combination
I blame this guy.
There is no premium content on the GUBoards. We get what we pay for.
Pope John XXIII in his remarks to the College of Cardinals
-12-21-2012-