Thread: AP Poll ~ 12/23/19 - Gonzaga Remains at #17

3-on-3: How long will Gonzaga be #1, will the women get to the Top 10, and the decade’s best performance

I’m not sure they’ll get all the way inside the top 10, but they will certainly continue to rise. The women’s poll is far less volatile than the men’s poll. Nobody really moves unless they lose a game. The WCC on the women’s side isn’t quite as good as it was last year, especially BYU with the loss of Shaylee Gonzales, so Gonzaga may run through the WCC unscathed and flirt with Top 10 status.As long as Gonzaga continues to win, I don’t see why not—but it’ll require people losing on top. Even after defeating Missouri State, Gonzaga just gained a few points. They have a fantastic resume, just the one loss to Stanford, so I could see them entering the top 10 at the end of the year if they continue to play as well as they are right now.I think we’re all on the same page as I believe the ladies will have to rely on attrition in front of them to have a chance at a top-10 ranking this season. While there are solid resume building opportunities available in WCC play, I don’t see enough chances to impress voters without help from the teams in front of them. The men should stay in the top 10 for the rest of the season provided they don’t suffer more than one loss during WCC play...