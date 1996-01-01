Thread: ESPN Bracketology ~ 12/23/19 - Lady Zags #4 Seed in Spokane

-
ESPN Bracketology ~ 12/23/19 - Lady Zags #4 Seed in Spokane
Thanks TerpZag,
Lady Zags remain #17 in AP Poll, MSU drops from #20 to #21.
Poll Link: https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
Coach's Poll and Mid-Major polls come out tomorrow.
Lady Zags up to a #4 seed in Spokane. MSU is now a #6 seed in Lexington. Both GU and MSU are in the same quarter of the bracket and would meet in the elite 8 in Portland if both teams won out and the seeds hold.
Oregon, Oregon State and UConn remain on the #1 line with newcomer South Carolina. After their loss to Texas, Stanford drops to the #2 line joining Baylor, Louisville and Florida State.
Great Job Ladies finishing the OOC schedule strong.
The 2nd half of the season starts on Sunday,
ZagDad
