Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ESPN Bracketology ~ 12/23/19 - Lady Zags #4 Seed in Spokane

  1. Yesterday, 01:38 PM #1
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    TerpZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Issaquah, WA
    Posts
    13,804

    Post ESPN Bracketology ~ 12/23/19 - Lady Zags #4 Seed in Spokane

    http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 03:20 PM #2
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,110

    Default

    Thanks TerpZag,

    Lady Zags remain #17 in AP Poll, MSU drops from #20 to #21.

    Poll Link: https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press

    Coach's Poll and Mid-Major polls come out tomorrow.

    Lady Zags up to a #4 seed in Spokane. MSU is now a #6 seed in Lexington. Both GU and MSU are in the same quarter of the bracket and would meet in the elite 8 in Portland if both teams won out and the seeds hold.

    Oregon, Oregon State and UConn remain on the #1 line with newcomer South Carolina. After their loss to Texas, Stanford drops to the #2 line joining Baylor, Louisville and Florida State.

    Great Job Ladies finishing the OOC schedule strong.

    The 2nd half of the season starts on Sunday,

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules